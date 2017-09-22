Royals' Jason Vargas: Pushes win streak to three with 6.1 shutout innings
Vargas (17-10) allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out seven over 6.1 shutout innings to beat the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Vargas came in with a 7.11 ERA in 12 starts since pitching in the All-Star Game, but flashed his first half form in this one while winning a 1-0 pitchers' duel over J.A. Happ. The veteran lefty has now won three consecutive starts after dropping each of his previous four, helping Kansas City stay faintly within striking distance of the second AL Wild Card spot. If the team doesn't move him up in an effort to make a playoff push, Vargas will make his final appearance of the season Wednesday against the Tigers.
