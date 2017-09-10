Royals' Jason Vargas: Rebounds for 15th win
Vargas (15-10) allowed a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out three batters through five innings during Sunday's win over Minnesota.
Vargas had allowed at least three runs in each of his past seven outings dating back to Aug. 2, so this was an bounce-back outing from the veteran lefty. However, he's still up to a 4.15 ERA and 1.33 WHIP for the campaign. Considering he finished the first half with 2.62 and 1.15 marks, that's a significant dropoff, and it's probably wise to be selective with his matchups moving forward. A daunting road game against Cleveland at Progressive Field is up next for Vargas, too.
