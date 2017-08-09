Royals' Jason Vargas: Serves up six to the Cards
Vargas (13-6) allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings during Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.
Vargas allowed just one run through the first four innings before unraveling in the fifth. He allowed a leadoff home run to Randal Grichuk and a two-run single to Yadier Molina before being lifted from the game. Mike Minor came on in relief and promptly served up a three-run jack to Jedd Gyorko, adding two more runs to Vargas's ledger. The 34-year-old will carry a 3.40 ERA into his upcoming start against the White Sox on Sunday.
