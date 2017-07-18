Royals' Jason Vargas: Shelled by Tigers in loss
Vargas (12-4) lasted just 2.2 innings while allowing six runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts in Monday's loss to Detroit.
Vargas outpitched his 3.78 FIP by more than a full run in the first half, making him a strong candidate for regression. That arrived in a big way here, as he failed to last five innings for the first time in 18 appearances while tying season worsts in both runs and walks. He gave up a run in the first by walking Victor Martinez with the bases loaded and two outs, then surrendered two-run homers in both the second and third before being lifted from the contest. The southpaw will look to bounce back Saturday against a White Sox lineup that ranks 20th with 4.53 runs per game.
