Royals' Jason Vargas: Start pushed back
Vargas will not make his next start Monday, as that game will go to Ian Kennedy following Saturday's rainout. The team hasn't announced the rest of the plans, but it's likely the left-hander will square off against St. Louis on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran was scheduled to take on the Cardinals either way, but the delay could cause fantasy owners some problems. Vargas was set up nicely for a two-start week beginning Monday, but that may change following the rainout. The Royals have a full slate of games over the next eight days, but if the club chooses to go with a six-man rotation, then Vargas will lose out on what was scheduled to be a two-start week.
