Royals' Jason Vargas: Takes loss Friday
Vargas (14-8) took the loss against Cleveland on Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.
The veteran lefty's now dropped four of five decisions in August, stumbling to a 7.11 ERA through five starts on the month. Vargas' blistering start to the season is a distant memory, but he'll try to turn things around Wednesday at home against the Rays.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Allows four runs through just 4.2 in loss•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Bounces back with quality start Sunday•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Serves up six to the Cards•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Start pushed back•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Loses Wednesday in Baltimore•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Shows signs of wear in July•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...