Royals' Jason Vargas: Takes loss Friday

Vargas (14-8) took the loss against Cleveland on Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.

The veteran lefty's now dropped four of five decisions in August, stumbling to a 7.11 ERA through five starts on the month. Vargas' blistering start to the season is a distant memory, but he'll try to turn things around Wednesday at home against the Rays.

