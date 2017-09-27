Royals' Jason Vargas: Ties Kluber and Kershaw in wins

Vargas (18-10) allowed one run on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts over six innings to nab the win Tuesday against the Tigers.

Vargas went through an extended rough patch after the All-Star break, but has rebounded down the stretch with four consecutive victories. This hot streak has pushed Vargas into a three-way tie with Corey Kluber and Clayton Kershaw for the league lead in wins at 18. He'll have a chance to potentially nudge ahead of that elite company in Sunday's season finale against the Diamondbacks.