Play

Royals' Jeison Guzman: Added to 40-man roster

Guzman was added to the Royals' 40-man roster Wednesday.

The move protects Guzman from the Rule 5 draft. It would have been quite a risk for a team to take him in that draft, however, as he's yet to progress beyond Low-A and hasn't recorded an above-average batting line at any stop in the last three seasons.

Our Latest Stories