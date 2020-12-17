Guzman signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Wednesday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old was non-tendered by the Royals in early December to create space on the 40-man roster, but he'll rejoin the club on a MiLB deal. Guzman was in the majors for a few days during 2020, but he didn't see game action and spent most of the season at the alternate training site. He was at Low-A Lexington in 2019 and had a .253/.296/.373 slash line with seven homers and 15 stolen bases in 121 games.