Vasto is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Vasto was dealt from the Rockies to the Royals at the end of August, and after briefly reporting to the minor leagues, he'll get a chance with the big-league squad. He managed to appear in just one game out of the bullpen for Colorado in June, as he recorded two outs and allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one. Vasto figures to serve in a bullpen role down the stretch of the regular season.