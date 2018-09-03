Royals' Jerry Vasto: In line for Tuesday callup
Vasto is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Vasto was dealt from the Rockies to the Royals at the end of August, and after briefly reporting to the minor leagues, he'll get a chance with the big-league squad. He managed to appear in just one game out of the bullpen for Colorado in June, as he recorded two outs and allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one. Vasto figures to serve in a bullpen role down the stretch of the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...