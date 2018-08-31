Vasto was dealt to the Royals from Colorado in exchange for Drew Butera and cash considerations.

Vasto has only appeared in one major-league game this season, but he will add some extra organizational depth to Kansas City following this trade. Across 37 relief appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque in 2018, he's logged a 3.16 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 44 strikeouts in 37 innings. He will report to Triple-A Omaha.