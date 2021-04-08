Hahn gave up two runs on two hits over one inning in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Cleveland. He was charged with a blown save.

Hahn entered the game in the sixth inning and gave up a two-run homer to Jose Ramirez. Across four outings this season, Hahn has a save, a hold and a blown save. He's allowed three runs, four hits and two walks in 3.1 innings, which makes him a bit volatile early in the year. The 31-year-old isn't expected to be in the closing conversation this season, but he could still see some work in high-leverage situations.