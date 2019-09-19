Hahn (0-1) was charged with the loss against the A's on Wednesday, surrendering one run on one hit and two walks with a pair of strikeouts while recording just two outs.

Hahn came into a scoreless game in the 11th inning and allowed a leadoff walk to Jurickson Profar. After back-to-back strikeouts of Marcus and Semien and Matt Chapman (with a stolen base by Profar wedged between), Hahn intentionally walked Matt Olson. Matt Canha then smacked a walkoff double, scoring Profar and leaving Hahn with his first loss of the year. The 30-year-old came off the injured list on Sep. 3 after undergoing UCL surgery last August. He now owns an 8.10 ERA and 2.40 WHIP over four appearances this season.