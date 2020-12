Hahn agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

He will avoid arbitration with the Royals and will hit the open market after the 2021 season. Hahn logged a 0.52 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 17.1 innings (18 appearances) out of the bullpen last season and should compete for a high-leverage role in camp.