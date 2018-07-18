Hahn (elbow) will start a rehab assignment with the Royals' Rookie-League club Wednesday.

Hahn missed the first half of the 2018 season due to a right UCL sprain that he suffered in early March. The right-hander will likely require a lengthy rehab assignment in the minors before working his way up to Kansas City. Over 14 appearances (13 starts) for Oakland last year, he logged a 5.30 ERA and 1.51 WHIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories