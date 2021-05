Hahn (shoulder) is throwing his second bullpen Friday and will throw live his next time out, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The reliever last appeared in a game on April 11 before being placed on the injured list the next day. Hahn's early-season struggles, highlighted by a 13.50 ERA and four walks in just 3.1 innings, may have been attributable to the shoulder issue, as he pitched fine while logging one save in his first three appearances before unraveling in his next two.