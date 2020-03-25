Royals' Jesse Hahn: Could be roster casualty
Hahn may have been on the outside looking in on a spot on the Royals' 26-man roster when camp was suspended, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Flanagan suggests that Hahn was competing with nine other pitchers for the ninth and final spot in the Opening Day bullpen. While Hahn is out of minor-league options, so is Randy Rosario, and Rosario was the better pitcher this spring. Hahn gave up seven earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts in five innings.
