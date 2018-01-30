Royals' Jesse Hahn: Dealt to Kansas City
Hahn was traded to the Royals with Heath Fillmyer in exchange for Ryan Buchter and Brandon Moss, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The 2017 season wasn't too kind to Hahn, who pitched 69.2 innings across 14 games, over which he pieced together a 5.30 ERA and 1.51 WHIP. His control was lacking, as he walked batters at an 8.5 percent rate. However, despite last season's struggles, it's expected that Hahn will compete for a spot in Kansas City's starting rotation during spring training, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
