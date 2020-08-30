Hahn struck out the only two batters he face to record the save during Saturday's 9-6 win over the White Sox.

Ian Kennedy began the ninth inning with a 9-3 lead, but he surrendered three runs (two earned) before getting lifted with an apparent injury, allowing Hahn the chance to notch the first save of his career in clean-up duty. Hahn has been solid in limited action for the Royals this season, allowing one hit with a 7:3 K:BB across five innings. The 31-year-old had never even recorded a hold in his career prior to Saturday, and he's unlikely to be a factor for the closer's role after the departure of Trevor Rosenthal.