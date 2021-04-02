Hahn allowed one run on a hit and a walk and struck out two in one inning during Thursday's 14-10 win over the Rangers. He earned a hold in the appearance.

Hahn was given the ball for the sixth inning, allowing an RBI single to Rangers designated hitter Eli White. The 31-year-old Hahn isn't expected to see much work in the late innings to start this season. He posted an impressive 0.52 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, three saves and five holds in 18 appearances last season. Should the likes of Greg Holland, Scott Barlow or Josh Staumont falter, Hahn could begin to take higher-leverage assignments.