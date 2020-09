Hahn fired one scoreless inning Sunday as he earned the save against the Tigers. He allowed no hits and one walk while striking out three.

Hahn was dominant throughout the 2020 season as he allowed just one run over 17.1 relief innings. During his final three outings, he was rewarded with a win and two saves. Although he had a smaller sample during the abbreviated season, the 31-year-old could compete for a fairly prominent role in the bullpen in 2021.