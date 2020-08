The Royals reinstated Hahn (personal) from the restricted list Monday and transferred him to the paternity list, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The transaction will result in Hahn moving back on to the 40-man roster, but it otherwise won't impact his timeline for rejoining the big club. Hahn has yet to make his 2020 debut after leaving the team shortly before the conclusion of summer camp following the passing of his mother.