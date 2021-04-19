Hahn (shoulder) has been moving around well on the field recently, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Hahn has been on the 10-day injured list since April 12 due to right shoulder impingement syndrome, but he appears to be doing well in his recovery process. The Royals haven't yet established a timetable for Hahn's return, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to his absence, Hahn picked up one save and posted a 13.50 ERA and 2.70 WHIP in 3.1 innings across five relief appearances.