Royals manager Mike Matheny said Monday that he expects Hahn (personal) to report to the team's alternate training site to resume workouts soon, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Hahn left the team days before its season opener following the passing of his mother. The Royals are giving the right-hander as much time as he needs to tend to the personal matter, so Matheny was unwilling to pinpoint a target date for Hahn's return to team activities. He remains on the restricted list and won't count against the 40-man roster until he's activated.