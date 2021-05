Hahn (shoulder) is very close to returning to the Royals, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Hahn has made two appearances in his rehab asssignment at Triple-A Omaha, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. The righty may not pitch in high-leverage situations immediately upon returning, considering his early-season struggles in such spots, but still figures to have a significant role in the Royals bullpen.