Hahn earned the save by allowing one walk and one hit in a scoreless inning Monday against Cleveland.

Hahn issued a walk and surrendered a single to begin the bottom of the ninth, but he quickly settled down, inducing a double play followed by a groundout to end the game. It was a bit surprising to see Hahn get the call in the ninth, though Greg Holland did struggle on Opening Day in a save situation. Hahn has allowed one run on two hits and two walks while fanning three over 2.1 frames in three relief appearances so far this season.