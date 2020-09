Hahn pitched a scoreless ninth inning with one walk and two strikeouts to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Hahn walked Niko Goodrum, but whiffed Brandon Dixon and Eric Haase after that to escape the danger. It was Hahn's second save of the season to go with five holds, a 0.55 ERA and 0.67 WHIP in 16.1 innings. With Greg Holland (oblique) on the injured list to close out the year, Hahn could be in the mix if any save opportunities arise over the last two days of the season.