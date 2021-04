Hahn was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder impingement syndrome Monday.

Hahn took blown saves in each of his past two relief appearances, but some of his struggles could have been attributed to his shoulder issue. The right-hander will be eligible to return from the injured list April 22, although it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to do so. Right-hander Jake Newberry was recalled from the Royals' alternate site to serve as bullpen depth in Hahn's absence.