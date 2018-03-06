Royals' Jesse Hahn: Placed on 60-day DL
Hahn was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a right ulnar collateral ligament sprain, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
It's unclear how the injury cropped up or how severe it is, but it will keep Hahn on the shelf until at least the end of May, with Tommy John surgery a possibility if the issue doesn't improve. This is a tough break for the injury-prone 28-year-old, as he was looking to win a back-end spot in the Royals' starting rotation out of camp prior to suffering the injury. A more concrete timetable for his return should emerge once he's able to resume a throwing program. The move opens up a roster spot for Jon Jay, who was signed to a one-year deal Tuesday.
