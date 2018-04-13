Royals' Jesse Hahn: Progressing on schedule
Hahn (elbow) could begin throwing bullpen sessions in the near future, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Hahn was placed on the 60-day DL due to a right UCL sprain in early March, but he has been able to resume throwing and making gradual progress over the past couple weeks. There was a possibility that he would need Tommy John surgery if his elbow didn't show signs of improvement, though that doesn't seem necessary at the moment. Expect another update once Hahn begins to throw off the mound.
