Hahn (elbow) transferred his rehab assignment to Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. He faced three batters, striking out two and giving up a base hit.

Hahn's rehab assignment had been shut down for more than a week before he returned to action Tuesday, but it's not clear if his absence was the result of a setback or pre-planned rest. In any case, Hahn has now made six appearances in the minors, covering no more than 1.2 innings in any of those outings. The light workloads suggest that Hahn, who has made all but three of his 53 appearances in the big leagues as starter, is likely being groomed for a bullpen role once he's activated from the 60-day disabled list.