Play

Hahn signed a one-year major-league contract with the Royals on Friday.

The Royals non-tendered Hahn at the start of the month but will wind up bringing him back on a big-league deal. He'll make $600,000 this season, with the possibility to earn a further $200,000 in incentives, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Elbow issues have limited him to just 4.2 innings at the major-league level over the last two seasons. He owns a 5.89 ERA since the start of the 2016 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories