Hahn (elbow) inked a one-year contract with Kansas City on Thursday.

The deal is reportedly worth $800,000 and Hahn will avoid arbitration. It's unclear whether Hahn will be ready for spring training following surgery to repair his UCL near the end of August, but he didn't pitch in the major leagues last year. He made 14 appearances (13 starts) for the Royals in 2017, accruing a 5.30 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with 55 punchouts over 69.2 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories