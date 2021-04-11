Hahn allowed two runs on a hit and two walks and failed to record an out while taking a blown save in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Hahn walked Yermin Mercedes and allowed a two-run homer to Adam Eaton to take his second blown save of the year. After Hahn walked Zack Collins to meet the three-batter minimum, Greg Holland was brought on in relief. The 31-year-old Hahn has one save, one hold and two blown saves across five appearances this season. He's posted a 13.50 ERA, 2.70 WHIP and 3:4 K:BB in 3.1 innings. If he continues to pitch ineffectively, he may see lower-leverage assignments.