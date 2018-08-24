Hahn (elbow) underwent UCL "repair" surgery and he'll need at least six months until returning to action, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Hahn had been rehabbing from a right UCL strain suffered in March, and he'd progressed to Triple-A Omaha prior to the procedure. If all goes well in his recovery process, Hahn will likely be ready for the beginning of spring training.

