Soria has been dealing with a lower-lat issue and could end up on the DL, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Royals fear it's an intercostal strain, and if an MRI on Thursday confirms that that is indeed the issue, a DL move will likely be made. Everyone in the bullpen would move up a rung in Soria's absence, with Brandon Maurer inheriting primary setup duties in front of closer Kelvin Herrera.