Soria (oblique) won't be activated from the disabled list until next weekend as he has returned home to attend to family matters, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Soria was scheduled to return from the DL on Monday, but his activation will be put on hold for the time being. Based on Flanagan's report, it sounds like he'll return to the Royals' bullpen during their weekend series against the scorching hot Indians, at which point he'll likely join the team's committee of closers.