Royals' Joakim Soria: Experiencing bad luck
Soria's AL-leading seven blown saves this year can be attributed more to tough luck than inefficiency, J.K. Ward of SB Nation reports.
Soria's been dogged by many this year for his poor results as the setup man, and although there's validity to that, he really hasn't been all that bad. The right-hander's career-best 2.02 FIP and his 1.5 WAR rank among the top five AL relievers. Soria's 10.8 K/9 is at its highest point since 2009, while his 0.2 HR/9 is a career best. Furthermore, the 33-year-old has thrived under pressure, holding opponents to a .590 OPS in high-leverage situations. Unfortunately for Soria, he also owns an unlucky .350 BABIP, well above the MLB average (.296) for a reliever, and that's put a serious dent in his fantasy value.
More News
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Blows save Saturday against Dodgers•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Nabs first save against Seattle•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Collects win against Red Sox•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Takes second loss Monday•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Nails down fourth hold Sunday•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Blows lead in Saturday's loss•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...