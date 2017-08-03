Soria's AL-leading seven blown saves this year can be attributed more to tough luck than inefficiency, J.K. Ward of SB Nation reports.

Soria's been dogged by many this year for his poor results as the setup man, and although there's validity to that, he really hasn't been all that bad. The right-hander's career-best 2.02 FIP and his 1.5 WAR rank among the top five AL relievers. Soria's 10.8 K/9 is at its highest point since 2009, while his 0.2 HR/9 is a career best. Furthermore, the 33-year-old has thrived under pressure, holding opponents to a .590 OPS in high-leverage situations. Unfortunately for Soria, he also owns an unlucky .350 BABIP, well above the MLB average (.296) for a reliever, and that's put a serious dent in his fantasy value.