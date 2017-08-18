Royals' Joakim Soria: Lands on DL
Soria was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained oblique.
The move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as there had been speculation that Soria was poised to land on the DL. In a corresponding move, Kevin McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Soria will be eligible to be activated August 26.
