Soria was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained oblique.

The move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as there had been speculation that Soria was poised to land on the DL. In a corresponding move, Kevin McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Soria will be eligible to be activated August 26.

