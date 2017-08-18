General manager Dayton Moore said Soria (lat) is "probably ... headed" to the 10-day disabled list, 610 Sports Radio KC reports.

The possibility has loomed over the last few days, but this looks like a roster move is coming before the start of the key weekend series with the division-rival Indians. The 33-year-old's absence is a bit more tolerable after the Royals' recent moves to bolster their bullpen, but it still would deprive them of their final bridge to closer Kelvin Herrera. Soria has been serviceable throughout the year with a 3.96 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 16 walks in 50 frames.