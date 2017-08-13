Play

Soria pitched a perfect eighth inning Saturday against the White Sox to capture his 16th hold of the season.

Nine of his 10 pitches went for strikes Saturday, and he got Jose Abreu to strike out swinging for the first out of the inning. Soria's been inconsistent lately, but the right-hander remains a strong option in leagues that value setup men.

