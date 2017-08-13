Royals' Joakim Soria: Nabs 16th hold Saturday
Soria pitched a perfect eighth inning Saturday against the White Sox to capture his 16th hold of the season.
Nine of his 10 pitches went for strikes Saturday, and he got Jose Abreu to strike out swinging for the first out of the inning. Soria's been inconsistent lately, but the right-hander remains a strong option in leagues that value setup men.
More News
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Experiencing bad luck•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Blows save Saturday against Dodgers•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Nabs first save against Seattle•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Collects win against Red Sox•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Takes second loss Monday•
-
Royals' Joakim Soria: Nails down fourth hold Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...