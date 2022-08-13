site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Joel Payamps: Away on bereavement leave
RotoWire Staff
Payamps was placed on the bereavement list Saturday.
Players may spend between three and seven days on the bereavement list, meaning Payamps should return between Tuesday and next Saturday. Carlos Hernandez will take his place in the bullpen.
