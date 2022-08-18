site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Joel Payamps: DFA'd by Kansas City
RotoWire Staff
Payamps was designated for assignment by the Royals on Thursday.
Payamps was reinstated from the bereavement list Wednesday but has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. The 28-year-old has a 3.16 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB across 42.2 innings this year.
