Payamps allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in 2.2 innings during Wednesday's 10-0 loss to the Cardinals.

Kris Bubic recorded just one out in the first inning. Payamps didn't have much luck either, allowing an RBI triple to Tyler O'Neill and a sacrifice fly to Harrison Bader, though only one run was charged to the reliever. Payamps has a 2.08 ERA despite a 1.50 WHIP and 6:3 K:BB through 8.2 innings. The right-hander often works in low-leverage assignments, and he won't see a more significant role as long as he's yielding too many baserunners.