Payamps was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for an undisclosed reason Monday.

Payamps was officially placed on the IL with no injury designation, but that usually means that a player is on the COVID-19 IL. Assuming that's the case, the right-hander will be eligible to return to action as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Right-hander Daniel Mengden's contract was selected Monday to provide additional bullpen depth.