Payamps (2-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits without recording an out, taking the extra-inning loss Saturday versus the Blue Jays.

Payamps allowed a leadoff double to Vladimir Guerrero and three straight singles after that to let a two-run lead slip away. In five appearances in July, Payamps has struggled with a 7.94 ERA and 1.94 WHIP, though he's managed a 5:0 K:BB across 5.2 innings in that span. He has a 3.41 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB in 31.2 innings overall, most often serving in low-leverage situations.