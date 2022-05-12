Payamps (1-1) pitched three scoreless innings against Texas on Wednesday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out five to earned the win.

Kansas City deployed seven pitchers in the bullpen game, with Payamps entering in the third inning behind opener Gabe Speier. Payamps handled the most innings among the Royals' pitchers, throwing 39 pitches (26 of which were strikes) over three frames to pick up the win. The right-hander has posted a 2.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 13 innings on the season.