The Royals acquired Krehbiel from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Krehbiel has spent all of the 2025 season at Triple-A Durham, where he's collected a 6.11 ERA and 34:10 K:BB over 35.1 innings. The 32-year-old hasn't pitched at the major-league level since 2023 and will represent relief depth at Triple-A Omaha.