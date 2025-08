The Royals designated Wiemer for assignment Friday.

Wiemer has spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A Omaha, where he's slashed an ugly .182/.291/.312 with nine home runs, 38 RBI, 32 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and a 34:79 BB:K across 296 trips to the plate. He's now been booted from the Royals' 40-man roster.